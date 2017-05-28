FILE – In this May 29, 2016, file photo, Eula Ray, of Hamilton, Ohio, whose son is a curator for the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, touches a sympathy card beside a gorilla statue outside the Gorilla World exhibit at the zoo in Cincinnati. No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the May 28, 2016, shooting of an endangered gorilla named Harambe.
FILE – In this May 29, 2016, file photo, Eula Ray, of Hamilton, Ohio, whose son is a curator for the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, touches a sympathy card beside a gorilla statue outside the Gorilla World exhibit at the zoo in Cincinnati. No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the May 28, 2016, shooting of an endangered gorilla named Harambe. John Minchillo, File AP Photo
FILE – In this May 29, 2016, file photo, Eula Ray, of Hamilton, Ohio, whose son is a curator for the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, touches a sympathy card beside a gorilla statue outside the Gorilla World exhibit at the zoo in Cincinnati. No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the May 28, 2016, shooting of an endangered gorilla named Harambe. John Minchillo, File AP Photo

Nation & World

May 28, 2017 7:43 AM

No public events at Ohio zoo where gorilla killed 1 year ago

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting of an endangered gorilla.

The zoo's dangerous-animal response team concluded the life of a 3-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure last May 28 was in danger and killed 17-year-old Harambe (huh-RAHM'-bay). That led to global mourning, criticism and satires that made him a pop culture phenomenon.

Zoo officials are looking ahead to an expanded Gorilla World exhibit in June and also are working on the timetable for the public debut of a popular new animal.

Viewers have flocked to its website for updates on Fiona (fee-OH'-nuh), a hippo born prematurely at the zoo in January. Zoo officials say the strong positive response to Fiona has helped a healing process after Harambe's death.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos