FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin greets believers and participants as he visits the Sretensky Monastery to take part in a ceremony consecrating a new temple in Moscow. Putin is visiting France on Monday, May 29, 2017, in hope of mending strained ties. Pool Photo via AP, File Sergei Karpukhin
Nation & World

May 28, 2017 11:44 PM

Putin set to visit France in hope of mending strained ties

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
MOSCOW

On a trip that will likely shape Russia-France ties for years to come, President Vladimir Putin is set to visit France for talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron after expressing sympathy for his rivals during the campaign.

After Moscow lost its bets in the French vote, the visit offers the Russian leader a chance to turn the page and try to establish ties with Macron as the Kremlin has struggled to mend a bitter rift in relations with the West.

Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.

