Turkish officers on trial for planning Istanbul leg of coup

A Turkish army soldier stands guard outside a court in Silivri, Turkey, Monday, May 29, 2017. The trial against 23 army officers accused of planning the Istanbul stage of last summer's failed military coup has opened. The defendants, including six generals, are going on trial accused of crimes against the state and held responsible for the deaths of 89 people who died in the city during the attempt. They face life imprisonment if found guilty. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo