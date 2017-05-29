Ray Pfeifer, firefighter, voice for 9/11 health care, dies

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016, file photo, retired Fire Department of New York firefighter and Sept. 11 first responder Ray Pfeifer attends ceremonies where he received the key to the city at New York's City Hall. Pfeifer, who spent months at the World Trade Center site digging through debris and then fought for health care for first responders even when wracked with late-stage cancer, died Sunday, May 28, 2017. Craig Ruttle, File AP Photo