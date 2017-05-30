Nation & World

May 30, 2017 6:07 AM

Macedonia lawmakers set to back new government

The Associated Press
SKOPJE, Macedonia

Lawmakers in Macedonia have begun a debate to confirm cabinet posts in a future center-left government and end a six-month political stalemate.

Parliament on Tuesday considered the 26 officials proposed as ministers by Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev, who is set to take over as prime minister after a vote of confidence in his new government late Wednesday.

December elections produced a hung parliament, with Zaev's party coming second to rival conservatives.

Zaev eventually formed an alliance with two small ethnic Albanian parties, to control 62 seats in the 120-member parliament.

Speaking to lawmakers Tuesday, the 42-year-old leader said his government will be committed to "the economy, strong public institutions and (future membership of) the European Union and NATO."

