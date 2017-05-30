Hearing soon on death declaration of toddler who disappeared

FILE - In a Sept. 17, 2013 file photo, Trista Reynolds holds a photo of her daughter, Ayla Reynolds, during an interview with the Associated Press in Westbrook, Maine. Reynolds' daughter went missing in December of 2011. A judge will convene a hearing on Reynolds' request that her daughter be declared dead, more than five years after her disappearance. A court has signed off on holding a hearing on Sept. 21, 2017, to declare her dead. As part of the legal process, a probate judge signed a document declaring Ayla to be presumed dead to move the process forward and to appoint her mother, Trista Reynolds, as personal representative. But a formal death declaration won’t happen without an evidentiary hearing. Clarke Canfield, File AP Photo