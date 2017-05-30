Town that denied mosque permit to pay Islamic group $3.25M

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, Muslim worshippers pray during a service at the Bernards Township Community Center in Basking Ridge, N.J. Bernards Township, N.J., will pay $3.25 million to the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge to settle a lawsuit over the township's denial of a permit to build a mosque, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Under the settlement, the group will be allowed to build the mosque and the town agreed to limit zoning restrictions placed on houses of worship. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo