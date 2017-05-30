This May 28, 2017 photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Muncie, Ind., shows Nathaniel Jordan. Police say Jordan punched his girlfriend as she was driving a van carrying him and her four children along an Indiana highway Sunday, May 28, 2017, causing a single-car crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter. Jordan faces preliminary neglect, criminal recklessness and other charges.
Nation & World

May 30, 2017 9:13 AM

Police: Man punches mom driving van, results in girl's death

The Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind.

Police say a man punched his girlfriend as she was driving a van carrying him and her four children along an Indiana highway, causing a single-vehicle crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nathaniel Jordan of Muncie, Indiana, was arrested following Sunday's crash along State Road 67 that killed Taelyn Woodson. Jordan faces preliminary neglect and criminal recklessness charges.

Online records don't list an attorney for Jordan, who remained jailed Tuesday on $57,500 bond.

State Police say 28-year-old Jessica Skeens and front-seat passenger Jordan were arguing when he punched her and grabbed the steering wheel. The van left the highway and rolled over in a ditch about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis, killing Woodson.

Police say Skeens suffered a broken arm. Jordan and three children were treated for minor injuries.

