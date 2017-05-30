Police: Man punches mom driving van, results in girl's death

This May 28, 2017 photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Muncie, Ind., shows Nathaniel Jordan. Police say Jordan punched his girlfriend as she was driving a van carrying him and her four children along an Indiana highway Sunday, May 28, 2017, causing a single-car crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter. Jordan faces preliminary neglect, criminal recklessness and other charges. Delaware County Sheriff's Office via AP)