Officer who shot Tamir Rice is fired in unrelated matter

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2014, file photo, Tomiko Shine, left, holds a sign with a photo of Tamir Rice, a boy fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer, while protesting a grand jury's decision in Ferguson, Mo., not to indict police officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown, during a demonstration in Washington. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced Tuesday, May 30, 2017, that Timothy Loehmann, the police officer who shot and killed the 12-year-old boy, has been fired for inaccuracies on his job application, while the officer who drove the patrol car the day of the Nov. 22, 2014, shooting, Frank Garmback, has been suspended for 10 days for violating a tactical rule for his driving that day. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo