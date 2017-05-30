Officials remove themselves from probes into Arkansas judge

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, center, speaks at a news conference with his attorneys about a letter he's sent to two panels seeking an investigation into Arkansas' attorney general and Supreme Court over his removal from hearing death penalty cases. The top two officials for a judicial ethics panel removed themselves Tuesday, May 30, from investigations involving Griffen. Andrew DeMillo, File AP Photo