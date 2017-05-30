St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of officer Yanez, charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights last July. The shooting of the black motorist generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook.
St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of officer Yanez, charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights last July. The shooting of the black motorist generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook. Star Tribune via AP David Joles
St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of officer Yanez, charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights last July. The shooting of the black motorist generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook. Star Tribune via AP David Joles

Nation & World

May 30, 2017 10:19 PM

Officer's trial judge to rule on Castile gun permit evidence

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

The judge overseeing the trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist is expected to rule on whether jurors will get to hear statements about the man's gun permit.

St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial for manslaughter. Prosecutors say Yanez, who is Latino, shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun.

Authorities later found Castile had a gun permit. Castile's girlfriend talked about the permit while recording the shooting's aftermath and streaming it live on Facebook.

Defense attorneys want her statements omitted, saying Yanez didn't know about the permit so it's irrelevant.

The judge will rule after prosecutors say more on the issue Wednesday.

Potential jurors are returning to court Wednesday, where they'll be questioned individually.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos