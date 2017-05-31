Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, eats, during a General Election campaign visit to The Royal Bath and West Show near Shepton Mallet in Somerset, England, Wednesday May 31, 2017. Britain will hold an election on June 8.
Nation & World

May 31, 2017 5:12 AM

UK election goes from dull to dramatic as contest tightens

The Associated Press
LONDON

Britain's election has gone from dull to dramatic, with polls showing a narrowing gap between Conservatives and Labour and one estimate suggesting no party will win a majority.

The pound fell below $1.28 to its lowest level in more than a month after pollster YouGov suggested Britain could be headed for a hung Parliament in which no party has an overall majority.

YouGov stresses that's just one possible result of its research, which is based on a mix of polling and demographic modeling.

But it follows a trend. A few weeks ago polls put Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives up to 20 points ahead.

Polling expert John Curtice says "every single pollster, using whatever method, has found a rise in Labour support and something of a decline in Conservative support."

