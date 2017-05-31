New Michigan unit focuses on prosecuting opioid crimes

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, right, and Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton speak with reporters after Schuette announced a new state opioid unit at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, on Mackinac Island, Mich. The four-person Opioid Trafficking and Interdiction Unit is designed to help local authorities target the supply of prescription drugs from dealers and doctors who are overprescribing. David Eggert AP Photo