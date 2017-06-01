NATO and partners hold land, sea exercises in eastern Europe

British troops arrive in Romania after crossing the border from Bulgaria in Giurgiu, Romania, Thursday, June 1, 2017 to take part in the alliance's Noble Jump 2017 exercise which tests the readiness of alliance troops. Some 2,000 troops and more than 500 vehicles will head to the Cincu training area in central Romania from bases in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Norway and Albania, joining around 2,000 Romanian troops and over 1,000 enablers. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo