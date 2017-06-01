Nation & World

June 01, 2017 6:12 AM

Judge weighs reports on woman accused of trying to kill kids

The Associated Press
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

A Florida judge says she wants to know why two reports on the mental health differ before deciding whether a woman accused of trying to kill her children by driving her van into the Atlantic Ocean in 2014 can be moved from a psychiatric hospital.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2qE8Ky0 ) reports Circuit Judge Leah Case said a May 4 report shows that while 36-year-old Ebony Wilkerson meets the criteria for involuntary commitment, she could be sent to a less-restrictive facility. However a report received Tuesday says she no longer meets the involuntary commitment criteria.

Judge Case hasn't set a hearing date.

The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, woman was found not guilty by reason of insanity on three charges of child neglect and child endangerment in July 2016.

