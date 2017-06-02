A Pakistan police officer escorts Hassan Nawaz, son of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, outside the premises of the Joint Investigation Team, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, June 2, 2017. Nawaz made his first appearance before the panel probing graft charges against his family.
June 02, 2017 5:51 AM

Pakistani PM's son appears before panel probing graft charge

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

The younger son of Pakistan's prime minister has made his first appearance before a panel probing graft charges against his family.

The appearance comes a day after the Supreme Court was angered over a lawmaker's comments equating Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government with the Sicilian Mafia.

Hassan Nawaz arrived at a government building Friday to face questions from the panel about his family's financial affairs.

The latest development come three days after Nehal Hashmi, a senator from the ruling party, apparently threatened judges for seeking details of bank accounts from Sharif's family.

Nawaz Sharif sacked Hashmi, but tension between his government and judiciary persist.

Nawaz Sharif has been under pressure to resign since reports based on documents leaked from a Panama-based law firm indicated his sons owned offshore companies.

