Co-defendant testifies against minister in church abuse case

In this photo taken May 19, 2017, Brooke Covington, a member of the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindle, N.C., leaves a hearing at Rutherford County Courthouse accompanied by attorney, Joshua Valentine, in Rutherfordton, N.C. Covington and other church members are accused of kidnapping and assaulting Matthew Fenner, a former church member, because he is gay. Kathy Kmonicek AP Photo