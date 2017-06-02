Official: Mississippi officer fatally shoots man after crash

A police officer has shot a man to death after a car crash in Mississippi.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain says the shooting happened Friday after an officer responded to a two-vehicle accident in the small town of Petal.
Strain says an altercation took place between the white officer and a black man from one of the wrecked vehicles, and the officer shot the man. He didn't have details about the exchange.
The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and his body was taken to the state medical examiner's office near Jackson for an autopsy. His identity was not immediately released.
The Petal police officer's name also was not immediately released. Strain says MBI agents are interviewing witnesses.
