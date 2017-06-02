Protesters throw stones at police during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators demanded better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed scores of people.
Protesters throw stones at police during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators demanded better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed scores of people. Massoud Hossaini AP Photo
Protesters throw stones at police during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators demanded better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed scores of people. Massoud Hossaini AP Photo

Nation & World

June 02, 2017 11:56 PM

Kabul protest that left several dead enters second day

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

A demonstration in downtown Kabul that left several people dead has entered a second day.

More than a thousand people demonstrated Friday demanding more security in the capital following a powerful truck bomb attack in the city that killed 90 people and wounded more than 450.

Scores of protesters passed the night under two big tents on a road near the presidential palace and the blast site. All roads toward the palace and diplomatic areas are being blocked Saturday by police and there is limited movement of vehicles and people.

On Friday, demonstrators rushed toward police who fired warning shots and when they attempted to move closer to the palace, police sprayed them with hoses from a water tanker and later fired tear gas.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos