Things to know about Ohio police shooting retrial

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Tensing is being retried on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop in Cincinnati. There’s a new judge, new prosecutors, among other differences and similarities from the first trial that ended with a hung jury. Jury selection resumes Monday, June 5, 2017. John Minchillo, File AP Photo