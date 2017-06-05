Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, Russia and elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin says claims about Russian involvement in U.S. elections are untrue, and says the United States actively interferes with elections in other countries.
And he is dismissing as "a load of nonsense" the idea that Russia has damaging information on President Donald Trump. Putin made the comments in an interview with NBC's "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly."
U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia meddled in the presidential election to hurt the bid of Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump himself has been dogged by questions about any business dealings with Russia — he says he has none — as well as reports of a Russian dossier of damaging personal information.
