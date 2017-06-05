London attack victims include Canadian woman, French citizen

This undated image provided by the Archibald family shows Christine Archibald. A Canadian woman who was among the several people killed in the London attacks on Saturday, June 3, 2017, has been identified by her family as Christine Archibald. The Archibald family said in a statement released by the Canadian government on Sunday that she worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Courtesy of the Archibald family via AP)