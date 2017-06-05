Nation & World

Man charged with climbing fence during Dover NASCAR race

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Police say a man climbed the fence separating fans from the racetrack during Sunday's NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware.

Dover police say 43-year-old John Infanti of Greenwood was spotted atop the fence shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, while the race was going on.

Security guards spoke to Infanti and he came down from the fence. He was then arrested. Police say Infanti kicked an officer in the knee as he was being taken into custody.

He's been charged with offenses including trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

