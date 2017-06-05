Nation & World

June 05, 2017 12:18 PM

Top Canada and UN environment officials say US to lose jobs

By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
TORONTO

Canada's environment minister and the head of the U.N. environment agency say the United States stands to lose jobs by pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

U.N. Environment chief Erik Solheim said in a telephone interview Monday that China is already very competitive on solar and jobs will go elsewhere if the U.S. slows down on transforming to a greener economy. Solheim says in the U.S. there are 400,000 jobs in the U.S. right now and 70,000 in coal.

Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the U.S. will not see new coal jobs because natural gas is less expensive and renewables are more cost competitive.

President Donald Trump argues the agreement has disadvantaged the U.S. and benefited other countries, leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the costs.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos