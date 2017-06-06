Vegas officer arrested on manslaughter charge in choke death

This undated photo provided by Clark County Detention Center shows Las Vegas police officer Kenneth Lopera. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Lopera was suspended without pay and arrested Monday, June 5, 2017, on felony involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office charges in the May 14, 2017, in-custody death of Tashii S. Brown, 40, of Las Vegas. Brown also used the name Tashii Farmer. Clark County Detention Center via AP)