The Latest: Bombing in western Afghanistan kills 7

Delegates attend a gathering of 23 nations, the EU, U.N. and NATO intended to discuss security and political issues in the country, at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has again invited the Taliban to peace talks, calling it their "last chance" to give up their 16-year insurgency and join the political process. Rahmat Gul AP Photo