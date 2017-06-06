Nation & World

Chlorine issues lead to boil-water advisory in NJ's capital

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A problem with chlorine levels has led officials to issue a boil-water advisory for parts of New Jersey's capital city.

City spokesman Michael Walker says a technical issue caused a drop in chlorine levels on Tuesday morning and federal rules required the Trenton Water Works to test the quality over a period of time.

Trenton covers just over 8 square miles (21 square kilometers), and has a population of about 84,000. The advisory affects about 35,000 people who mainly live along the Delaware River.

Walker says officials are hoping to lift the advisory by the end of the business day.

