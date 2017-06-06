Nebraska State Soccer Association investigating tournament

FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, United States' Abby Wambach holds an American flag after the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Wambach has reached out to an 8-year-old Nebraska girl who says her team was disqualified from a tournament because she "looks like a boy." The Springfield Soccer Association tells WOWT-TV that a misprint in the team’s roster identified Hernandez as a boy in “violation of state and tournament rules" and her appearance wasn’t an issue. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo