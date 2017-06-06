Dan Lynch, longtime upstate New York journalist, dies at 71

Dan Lynch, a former New York newspaper reporter and editor who spent most of his decadeslong journalism career in Albany, where he also hosted radio and television shows, has died. He was 71.
Kelly Lynch, his daughter, told the Times Union of Albany that her father died Sunday at a hospice in Delray Beach, Florida, after battling lung cancer.
Known for his pugnacious writing style, Lynch's many newspaper columns for the newspaper took on everything from local and state politics to the decline of movie Westerns.
"Dan's passion for storytelling and for holding the powerful to account made him a formidable journalist," said Times Union editor Rex Smith.
Lynch was born in Elmira and grew up there and in New Jersey. He graduated in 1969 from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he worked as a political writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer before moving on to Long Island's Newsday.
Lynch was hired as a managing editor at the Times Union in 1979. He stepped down as managing editor for news in 1995 to become a full-time columnist. He hosted radio talk shows on Albany-area stations and produced historical documentaries for WNYT-TV in Albany while also writing 13 novels and non-fiction books.
He took a break from the radio show and writing columns in 2000 for an unsuccessful run for state Assembly. The experience led to a book in which he labeled politicians as "positively vile, woefully inferior" people and local media coverage of his campaign as "a terrific disappointment."
Lynch later left the newspaper and moved to Florida in 2004, where he taught at a high school for a brief period and remotely hosted an Albany radio talk show for his home.
Kelly Lynch is an anchor for WNYT and morning radio host at WGY-AM, both in the Albany area. Other survivors include his wife, Pamela Parker Lynch, and son, Kevin Lynch, of Delray Beach.
Services will be private.
