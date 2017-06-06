Graft scandals in Brazil open door to untainted candidates

FILE - In this Oct.1, 2014 file photo, Marina Silva, presidential candidate of the Brazilian Socialist Party, PSB, gives a thumbs up to supporters as she campaigns in the Paraisopolis slum in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazilians have endured more than three years of near daily revelations of political elite getting kickbacks, bribes and illegal campaign finance. The end result is widespread distrust of the political class. Analysts say that could give a competitive edge to candidates like Silva, without the smudge of corruption in the 2018 presidential elections. Andre Penner AP Photo