Even Arizona has Confederate monuments. Now some want to take them down

A state that hadn’t yet existed during the the Civil War has become a new battleground for the Confederate memorial debate.
Arizona didn’t officially become a state until 1912, but the Confederacy claimed territory in southern parts of the state, according to The Arizona Republic.
Numerous Southern states have been caught up in an expanding wave of condemnation against confederate memorials and the confederate flag. The debate over the controversial symbols erupted after the 2015 Charleston shooting, where nine African-Americans were gunned down in a church. The shooter, Dylann Roof, was shown brandishing the Confederate flag in several photos. The incident led to the removal of the Confederate symbol from the South Carolina state capitol grounds.
African-American community leaders in Arizona joined others across the country in calling on their state government to remove six Confederate monuments in the state Monday, according to The Arizona Republic.
The community leaders initially pushed for the monuments to be removed two years ago, but were only treated to “lip service” from the Arizona government and the state’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, the The Associated Press reported.
The AP also reported that one of the more prominent monuments is located at the state Capitol and was built in 1961.
"We believe that these monuments have been erected to intimidate, terrorize and strike fear in the hearts of Arizonans, particularly African-Americans, while inspiring and emboldening white supremacists," East Valley NAACP spokeswoman Collette Watson told The Arizona Republic Monday.
Black Lives Matter-PHX and local religious organizations also joined the NAACP in calling for removal of the monuments, according to The Arizona Republic.
Last month, statues honoring Confederate leaders were removed in Louisiana, while monuments in other states have been vandalized. This prompted white nationalists in Virginia to defend that state’s monuments.
A Mississippi lawmaker was condemned after he called for Louisiana's leaders to be “lynched” for removing the that state’s monuments. Alabama’s governor signed a bill into law that would prevent Confederate monuments from being removed.
Curt Tipton, a representative of the Arizona Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans told Arizona’s Fox Affiliate KSAZ Monday that he and the organization are completely opposed to the monuments being removed.
"This is ludicrous," Tipton told KSAZ. "This is part of the state's history. Removing those monuments won't change a thing with the problems facing the black community."
