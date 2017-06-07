Nation & World

June 07, 2017 12:13 AM

The Latest: Iran TV: 'Terrorists' attack Khomeini shrine

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

The Latest on attacks in Iran's parliament building and the shrine of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Iran's state TV news website says four "terrorists," including a suicide bomber, have attacked the shrine of the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the capital, Tehran, killing a security guard and wounding four people.

State TV said one of the attackers was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested following Wednesday's attack.

Iranian media earlier reported a shooting inside the parliament building that wounded a security guard, without providing further details. It was not immediately clear if the attacks were related.

___

11:15 a.m.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency says medics are treating the guard. It did not provide further details about Wednesday's shooting.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos