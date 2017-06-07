Eyes on Russia probe leaves Washington's to-do list undone

In this June 5, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room at the White House in Washington. You’ve probably heard all about what’s happening in Washington. This is a story about what isn’t. The rapid-fire revelations about the Trump campaign and its Russia connections that are heating up this city are having a chilling effect in plenty of other ways. There are bills that have been pushed to the back burner. Diplomatic initiatives that aren’t fully initiating. Interest groups that can’t stir up much interest. Appointees that haven’t been appointed.