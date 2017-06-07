As mistrial is declared, 2 jailed -- but not the defendant

FILE - In this May 19, 2017, file photo, Brooke Covington, right, a member of the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindle, N.C., leaves a hearing at Rutherford County Courthouse, background, in Rutherfordton, N.C., accompanied by an attorney, Joshua Valentine, left, and her husband, Kent Covington. A judge held a juror in contempt and declared a mistrial Tuesday, June 6, in the case of the North Carolina church minister charged in the beating of a congregant who says he was attacked to expel his "homosexual demons." Kathy Kmonicek, File AP Photo