Police arrest man at Heathrow in connection to concert blast

A piper plays as Roddy MacLeod father of Manchester bomb victim Eilidh MacLeod leads the funeral procession as it passes Kisimul Castle on its way to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, in Castlebay on the island of Barra Scotland. Monday June 5, 2017. Fourteen-year-old Eilidh MacLeod was among the people who died in the attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday May 22. PA via AP Andrew Milligan