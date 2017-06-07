Message from woman in texting suicide trial: 'It's my fault'

Michelle Carter, right, listens to the testimony of Thomas Gammell, as she sits with her defense team, Cory Madera, foreground, and Joe Cataldo, left, during her trial, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Taunton, Mass. Carter is charged with manslaughter for allegedly using text messages to encourage her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, 18, to kill himself. The Boston Globe via AP, Pool Pat Greenhouse