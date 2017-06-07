Missouri governor calls special session on abortion

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Wednesday he is calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on abortion policies, including looking at a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on abortions and pregnancies.
The session is slated to start Monday. The Republican governor also said he wants lawmakers to consider new abortion regulations, including annual inspections of clinics.
While largely symbolic, the St. Louis ordinance bans employers from firing, refusing to hire or disciplining women because they have an abortion, take contraception, use artificial insemination or become pregnant while not married. It also bans such discrimination in housing.
The ordinance was approved in the heavily Democratic city in an effort to pre-empt anti-abortion measures proposed in the state's Republican-led Legislature, though none passed last session. A critic of the ordinance, Greitens said in a statement Wednesday that it makes St. Louis "an abortion sanctuary city."
The ordinance prohibits discrimination based on "reproductive health decisions." It doesn't apply to religious organizations such as churches and schools, but there is no exemption for faith-based "crisis pregnancy centers" that counsel women against abortion. A group of St. Louis Catholics has sued the city, arguing the ordinance could force employers or landlords to act against their religious beliefs.
This is the second time Greitens has called lawmakers back since the May end of their annual session. The last special session dealt with utility rates for steel and aluminum plants.
Comments