FILE - In this May 16, 2017, file photo, Torianto Johnson, a freshman at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich., holds a sign supporting immigrants during a rally outside a federal courthouse in Detroit. For years, immigrants have checked in regularly with federal deportation agents to show they've been following the country's laws even though they have been ordered to leave. Now, in cases spanning from Michigan to California, many of those who have exhausted their legal options are being told their time here is up. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo

June 08, 2017 12:19 AM

Under Trump, old deportation orders get new life

By AMY TAXIN Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

For years, immigrants facing deportation have been allowed to stay temporarily in the U.S. provided they show up for regular check-ins with federal deportation agents and stay out of trouble.

Now, in cases spanning from Michigan to California, some of them are being told their time here is up.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it is tracking nearly 970,000 immigrants with deportation orders. The agency says the vast majority have no criminal record.

It isn't clear how many are required to report to immigration agents or how many are being arrested.

Immigration lawyers say it is undoubtedly more than under the Obama administration and the group is an easy target for Trump's enforcement plans since with deportation orders they can be removed from the country more quickly.

