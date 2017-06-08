WWII veteran's remains return home after missing 74 years

In this 1944 photo released by the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Robert Eugene Oxford poses for an official portrait. The remains of Oxford, a World War II veteran, is returning home to Georgia after going missing 74 years ago following an aircraft crash during a supply mission to India. His remains will be returned to his family for burial Sunday, June 11, 2017, with full military honors in his hometown of Concord, Ga. U.S. Army via AP)