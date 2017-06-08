FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comey will testify that President Donald Trump sought his "loyalty" and asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of investigation shadowing his White House, according to prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2017.
FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comey will testify that President Donald Trump sought his "loyalty" and asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of investigation shadowing his White House, according to prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo
Nation & World

June 08, 2017 1:11 AM

Legal experts: Trump's comments inappropriate, maybe worse

By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Legal experts say conversations attributed by the fired FBI director to President Donald Trump were clumsy and inappropriate at best. In the worst light, James Comey's recollections could provide enough evidence to build a case that the president tried to interfere with a criminal investigation.

The comments were released Wednesday, a day ahead of Comey's highly anticipated testimony to a Senate committee. The remarks detail a series of conversations between the men about the investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia. And they mentioned Comey's discomfort with the interactions.

