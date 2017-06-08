US war veteran now fighting to save Africa's elephants

In this photo taken Friday, May 19, 2017, Faye Cuevas of the International Fund for Animal Welfare

IFAW) explains some of the tactics used, at the headquarters of the Kenya Wildlife Service in Nairobi, Kenya. A decorated war veteran with two decades’ experience in military intelligence, Lt. Col. Faye Cuevas spent half her career providing intelligence support to U.S. counter-insurgencies in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa. Now she is using her expertise to fight a different kind of conflict: the war on wildlife poaching.