The Latest: When rains end, officials will target mosquitoes

Nubia Martinez, an employee at the Victoria's Secret store at Sawgrass Mills shopping mall, makes her way through flooded streets as she tried to get home, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Flooding in Florida has caused one of the state's largest outlets malls to close for the day. Officials at Sawgrass Mills said in a tweet Wednesday morning that they'll continue to assess the situation throughout the day. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo