Saudis apologize after minute's silence snub in Australia

In this image made from Thursday, June 8, 2017, video provided by Lagardere Sports, players from the Saudi Arabian team walk on the field as Australian players line up for a minute of silence before the start of a World Cup qualifying match in Adelaide, Australia. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has apologized for "any offense caused" after its players declined to participate in a minute's silence in memory of last weekend's deadly attacks in London before the start of a World Cup qualifying match against Australia. Lagardere Sports via AP)