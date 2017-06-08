Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., questions former FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., questions former FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., questions former FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo

Nation & World

June 08, 2017 12:22 PM

McCain says his confusing questions resulted from tiredness

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Sen. John McCain suggests he was tired when he questioned fired FBI director James Comey, a performance that lit up Twitter with unsparing criticism.

The 80-year-old Arizona Republican jokes that maybe he shouldn't stay up late watching the Arizona Diamondbacks and says he missed an opportunity in Thursday's hearing.

McCain says he wants Comey to answer whether or not Trump's interactions with Comey constitute obstruction of justice.

McCain says, "I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people's heads."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos