Justice Dept.: Sessions recused from probe due to campaign

FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Washington. The Justice Department says Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump’s campaign. In a statement on June 8, spokesman Ian Prior says “it was for that reason, and that reason alone” that Sessions decided to step aside from the probe. The statement doesn’t mention Sessions’ undisclosed contacts with Russia’s ambassador. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo