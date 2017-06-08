AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this June 4, 2017 photo, a woman emerges from a privacy booth, that reads in Spanish "The vote is free and secret," after marking her ballot for governor at a polling station in Chimalhuacan, Mexico state. Voters in Mexico's most populous state on Sunday could hand the ruling party PRI a much-needed boost ahead of next year's presidential elections or a potentially devastating blow by throwing off its uninterrupted 88-year local rule. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo