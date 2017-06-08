Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.
Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley
Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool Cara Owsley

Nation & World

June 08, 2017 9:09 PM

Testimony resumes in Ohio police shooting retrial

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

A prosecutor has told jurors in Ohio that the white former police officer who killed a black unarmed motorist should have followed his training, while the defense says the man who was killed should have followed orders.

Testimony will continue Friday in the retrial of Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of Sam DuBose.

Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid (de-GRAF'-in-reed) said Thursday during opening statements that Tensing disregarded police training by sticking his arm inside DuBose's vehicle.

Defense attorney Stewart Mathews says that Tensing's arm was stuck inside the car and that he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away.

Tensing's first trial ended in a hung jury last November.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos