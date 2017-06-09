Conviction overturned for ex-model who tried to hire hit man

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, file photo, Tara Lambert listens to Shawn and Kellie Cook's victim impact speech during her sentencing at the Pickaway County Courthouse in Circleville, Ohio. Lambert, a former Ohio fashion model sentenced to prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband's ex-wife has had her conviction overturned. An appeals court judge has ruled the case against Lambert should never have been allowed to proceed due to a prosecutor's error in the indictment language. The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File Kyle Robertson