Democratic Unionists in Northern Ireland may be election key

FILE - This is a July 25, 2017 file photo of of Arlene Foster, left, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, during a meeting in Belfast. Theresa May could need the support of the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland in order to form a new government. Britain's general election has ended with no party winning an outright majority, bringing the second so-called hung Parliament ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ PA, File via AP, Charles McQuillan