Chauna Thompson, foreground, and her husband, Terry Thompson, right, turn themselves in to the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Houston. Thompson, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy, and her husband were indicted on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation outside of a restaurant while she was off duty.
Chauna Thompson, foreground, and her husband, Terry Thompson, right, turn themselves in to the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Houston. Thompson, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy, and her husband were indicted on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation outside of a restaurant while she was off duty. Houston Chronicle via AP Brett Coomer
Chauna Thompson, foreground, and her husband, Terry Thompson, right, turn themselves in to the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Houston. Thompson, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy, and her husband were indicted on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation outside of a restaurant while she was off duty. Houston Chronicle via AP Brett Coomer

Nation & World

June 09, 2017 9:13 AM

Texas sheriff's deputy, husband accused of murder leave jail

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

A Houston-area sheriff's deputy and her husband accused of murder in the killing of a man during a late-night confrontation have been released from custody.

The Harris County sheriff's office said Friday that Chauna and Terry Thompson have posted bail and that they have a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

They surrendered to authorities late Thursday after a grand jury that day handed up separate indictments against them.

The Thompsons are accused of causing the May 28 death of 24-year-old John Hernandez outside a Houston-area restaurant.

Authorities say Terry Thompson confronted an intoxicated Hernandez after seeing him urinate in public.

Chauna Thompson, who was off-duty, arrived later to help her husband subdue and restrain Hernandez.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NASA investigates water supply in snow

NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:08

NASA investigates water supply in snow
Taking on Trump's travel ban 6:41

Taking on Trump's travel ban
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video

Nation & World Videos